STAFF REPORTER

KARACHI A cheque presentation ceremony was held at the Sindh Bank Head Office on Monday. The contribution was from the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) for Rs 22,173,913/ – for the Sindh Government Coronavirus Emergency Fund. The cheque was presented by Syed Wajid Ali on behalf of Asad Ullah Khan Managing Director KWSB to Imran Samad President/ CEO Sindh Bank Ltd.