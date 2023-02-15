KW&SB not get privatized, efforts underway to facilitate employees

KW&SB will not be privatized and no employee will be fired, While all the facilities will be provided to the employees by taking more effective measures for the improvement and welfare of the employees in collaboration with all union leaders of the KW&SB.

These views were expressed by CEO / MD KW&SB Engineer Syed Salahuddin Ahmed during a meeting with the leaders of Muttahida Workers Front Alliance at MD Secretariat Karsaz, COO KW&SB Engineer Asadullah Khan was also present on this occasion, While the leaders of Muttahida Workers Front Alliance, Irshad Khan, Ikram Khan, Abdul Qayoom, Panhal Khan Magsi, Muhammad Waseem, Nadeem Yousuf, Ayub Baloch & Muhammad Tariq were present during the meeting, During the meeting, the leaders of the Muttahida Workers Front Alliance told the CEO & COO of KW&SB, that the privatization of the Water Board is not acceptable under any circumstances and no employee should be dismissed from the job and 20 crores should be regularly paid to the employees in the form of fund & dues.

Leave Encashment should be paid to the employees at their scheduled time and DPC 1 & DPC 2 should be announced for early promotion of senior employees, On this occasion, CEO KW&SB assured the leaders that neither the water board will be privatized nor any employee will be fired.W

hile regular payment of 20 crores will be made monthly towards fund and dues In which 70% will be paid under FIFO and 30% in case of emergency, CEO KW&SB assured the leaders that good steps are being taken to pay leave encashment to the employees on time and INSHA ALLAH the Leave Encasement will be paid at its scheduled time.