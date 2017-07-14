KWSB issues final notice to shopping mall

Staff Reporter

Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB), has issued final notice of three days regarding discontinuation of water supply and sewerage connections to a shopping mall at block 21 F.B.Area here.

The tax department of the Water Board during an inspection of the site discovered that the shopping mall, which is said to be built in place of factory, that an illegal water connection of two inches dia was taken from the line of Water board, said a statement on Thursday.

The team of Water Board also discovered that the half inch dia line connection which had been taken for the factory was also in use of the shopping mall.

A sewerage lines of 24 inches dia also discharges sewerage water in the sewerage drain of KW&SB situated at back side of the shopping mall.

The statement said that notice had been served to the management of the shopping mall in the past but they did not respond, in case the management fail to turn up in response to final notice of the Water Board, water supply and sewerage connections of the shopping mall will be discontinued.