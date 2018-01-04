KW&SB cancels transfers of staffers of pumping stations

Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB), has canceled the transfers of all those employees of the pumping stations who were performing duties in other sections and directed them to report their concerned pumping stations and filter plants.

The action has been taken on the directives of the Managing Director KW&SB Hashim Raza Zaidi in view of the absence of some staffers on the occasion of a surprise visit of the Sindh Chief Minister and the Sindh Minister for Local Government to North-East Pumping station, said a statement on Wednesday.

The Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Local Government Minister, Jam Khan Shoro, who is also the Chairman of Water Board took serious notice on absence of the employees from their duties and they also suspended five absentees. Murad Ali Shah and Jam Khan Shoro had also sought explanation from the Superintendent Engineer and Executive Engineer while departmental inquiry has also been ordered.—APP

