Kvitova cruises into Prague Open quarterfinals

Second-seeded Petra Kvitova cruised into the quarterfinals of the Prague Open with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over unseeded Russian Natalia Vikhlyantseva on Wednesday.

Kvitova will face fellow Czech Katerina Siniakova, who prevailed 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 over another Russian, Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Sixth-seeded Shuai Zhang of China eliminated Romanian qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-4, 6-4, wile seventh-seeded Mihaela Buzarnescu dispatched another qualifier, Antonia Lottner of Germany, 6-0, 7-6 (7).

Former finalist Samantha Stosur advanced to her first WTA quarterfinal this year with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Czech Denisa Allertova. The Australian will face Italian Camila Giorgi, who dismissed Tamara Korpatsch of Germany 6-4, 6-2.

Kristyna Pliskova also made the quarters by defeating Qiang Wang of China 6-2, 7-6 (3) and Jasmine Paolini of Italy beat Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia 6-4, 6-1.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic, whose latest comeback in Barcelona last week ended after one match, believes he will improve before Roland Garros.

The former world number one has not won a Grand Slam title since the 2016 French Open.

“Basically it is now all about improving my fitness,” Djokovic told reporters in Belgrade when asked about Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

“I believe that things will sort themselves out very soon and I hope for some better results in the next few weeks,” the Serbian said. At the Barcelona Open Djokovic was knocked out by Slovak Martin Klizan, ranked 122nd in the world.

The defeat was not the shock it once might have been. After losing in the Australian Open fourth round in January, Djokovic had surgery on his right elbow. The injury had been troubling him for almost two years during which time the 12-time major champion suffered a prolonged slump. Djokovic said Wednesday his problems with the elbow seemed to be fixed and added that he had been playing without pain for the past month.AFP