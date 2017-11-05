Kuwaiti private sector redoubles efforts to promote business in UAE

Dubai

A long-standing business partner of the UAE, Kuwait has over the past 18 months made renewed efforts to establish its companies in the emirates. The Kuwait Business Council (KuwaitBC), a private sector initiative that is run as a non-governmental organisation (NGO), was set up in May 2016 to assist Kuwaiti businesses either looking to open up shop in the UAE, or firms already operating here. “This is the first of its kind established outside of Kuwait,” said Luma Bourisly, secretary-general of KuwaitBC, in an interview with Gulf News. Whilst Kuwait has bilateral trade agreements and joint business groups with other countries, Bourisly says the fact that this council was founded by the private sector makes it unique. “[KuwaitBC was established] by entrepreneurs and investors who are either based in Dubai or have professional or commercial ties with the UAE,” she added.—Agencies