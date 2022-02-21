Kuwaiti MPs demand ban on entry of BJP members

A group of powerful Kuwaiti parliamentarians had demanded of the government of Kuwait to put an immediate ban on the entry of any member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of India into Kuwait.

The eleven parliamentarians wrote a letter to the Speaker of the National Assembly about atrocities being committed by the ruling BJP in India against the Muslim minority.

In a tweet on the social media platform Twitter, they said “We can’t sit back and watch Muslim girls being publicly persecuted they said. Time for the Ummah to unite.” They said girl Muslim students were being stopped from entering educational institutions in Hijab. News Desk

Kuwaiti activists gathered in Irada Square in Kuwait City last week to support Muslim women in India following a ban on hijab at schools and colleges in the southern Indian state of Karnataka.

The women’s wing of the Islamic Constitutional Movement also staged a protest at the Green Island’s parking in front of the Indian embassy in Kuwait in support of Muslim women in India following the ban on hijab in schools.–News Desk