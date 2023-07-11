LAHORE – Kuwait has decided to publish 100,000 copies of the Holy Quran in the Swedish language.

According to Arab media, Kuwait has announced the printing and publication of 100,000 copies of the Holy Quran in Swedish. After publication, these manuscripts will be distributed in Sweden.

The Prime Minister of Kuwait, Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, entrusted the relevant authority with the task of printing and publishing the Holy Quran. The decision to publish the Holy Quran in the Swedish language has been taken to promote Islamic tolerance and values and coexistence.

On June 28, on the first day of Eid al-Adha, an accursed Iraqi citizen desecrated the Holy Quran in Sweden. Since this heinous incident, protests have been going on all over the world. The Iraqi government has issued an arrest warrant for the accused person and has contacted Interpol to arrest him.