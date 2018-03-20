Kuwait to host forum seeking investment, sustainable growth

Kuwait City

Kuwait will hold the second Investment Forum Tuesday on key investment opportunities in the country, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) said Sunday.

The two-day forum will tackle investment in the country from a futuristic perspective, commercial facilities, available business opportunities, funding and sustainable development, KUNA said.

According to a joint statement released by Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Sunday, the conferees will address progress and predictions within framework of Kuwait Vision 2035 since its launch in January 2017.

In February 2010, with an aim to change the country’s long-existed oil-reliant economic structure, the Kuwaiti government unveiled “Kuwait 2035,” a national development strategy, hoping to build the country into a trade and financial hub.

The first forum was held in March 2017, shedding light on Kuwait’s steps toward sustainable development and innovation.—APP