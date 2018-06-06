Kuwait to extend more uplift support to Jordan

Amman

Kuwait has voiced willingness to support Jordan economically through increased investments and concessional loans. Jordan’s economy is on path of vibrancy.

Kuwait message was delivered to King Abdullah by visiting Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al Saleh.

The Kuwaiti official conveyed to His Majesty the greetings of Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, who also affirmed Kuwait’s support for Jordan under various circumstances and its constant readiness to support the Kingdom in all fields, according to a Royal Court statement. Al Saleh said that Kuwait is currently considering more Kuwaiti investments in the Kingdom and extending concessional loans to support growth-stimulating projects.

His Majesty expressed Jordan’s appreciation for Kuwait’s historically supportive stands led by Sheikh Sabah, stressing the strength of brotherly relations between the two countries and the keenness to elevate them to the highest levels in the service of their common interests. The meeting was attended by the Chief of the Royal Court Fayez Tarawneh, Adviser to His MajestyKing Abdullah and the Director of His Majesty’s office Manar Dabbas, Adviser to His Majesty for economic affairs Mohammad Eses, and the Kuwaiti ambassador in Amman.—Agencies