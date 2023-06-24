BENGALURU, (India) – Pakistan is almost out of the SAFF Championship after getting a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Kuwait in the Group A match here at the Sri Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday.

Last Wednesday, Pakistan suffered a 4-0 defeat against arch-rival India in the opening match.

Kuwait defeated Nepal 3-1 in their first match.

Pakistan was under pressure right from the beginning with Hasan Al Enezi giving Kuwait the lead in the 10th minute of the first half which was doubled in the 17th minute by Mubarak Al Faneni.

At half-time, Kuwait was leading the match 3-0. In the second half, Eid Al Rashedi scored the fourth goal for his team.

Host India, Lebanon, Kuwait, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh and Pakistan are competing for the title in the 14th edition of the SAFF Championship.

Lebanon and Kuwait, who are members of the West Asian Football Federation (WAFF), are participating in the event as guest teams.

Pakistan, India, Kuwait and Nepal are placed in Group A while Lebanon, Bangladesh, Maldives and Bhutan are part of Group B.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, which will be played on July 1. The mega-final will be played on July 2.