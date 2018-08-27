Kuwait terminates 3,140 expat employees

Dubai

Kuwait has terminated the employment contracts of 3,140 expatriate public sector employees, the chairman of the Civil Service Commission Ahmad Al-Jassar said, according to local daily Kuwait Times.

The contracts were terminated as part of the Kuwaitization push to replace expat employees with nationals in the government sector.

The government has earmarked 44,752 expats for termination – including the 3,140 that have already been dismissed, reports Arab News.

Statistics show expats are employed across 46 government sectors, including 25,948 in teaching and training, 6,474 in services, 3,537 in law and Islamic affairs, 2,876 in engineering and 1,539 in social and educational services as well as sports.

