Kuwait struggles to calm crisis over Filipino workers

Kuwait City

A senior Kuwaiti official has sought to calm a crisis with the Philippines over the treatment of domestic workers in the Gulf state.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in February prohibited workers heading to Kuwait following the murder of a Filipino maid whose body was found stuffed in her employer’s freezer.

The resulting row deepened last week after Kuwaiti authorities ordered Manila’s envoy to leave the country over videos of Philippine embassy staff helping workers in Kuwait flee allegedly abusive employers.

“This is largely a misunderstanding and exaggeration of some minor or one-off cases,” said Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah. “We have taken a serious stance … but we do not believe in escalation and want to remain in direct communication to resolve the problem.”

Kuwait has also detained four Filipinos hired by the Philippine embassy and issued arrest warrants against three diplomatic personnel.

Al-Jarallah said those suspected of participating in the operation to help workers escape were not accredited diplomats and that they were now holed up in the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait.

The Foreign Ministry was “awaiting cooperation” for their handover to carry out an investigation. The two nations had earlier been negotiating a labor deal that could have resulted in the lifting of the ban on Filipinos working in Kuwait.—Agencies