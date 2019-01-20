Kuwait starts to provide online commercial licences

Kuwait City

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Commerce and Industry will start providing online licenses for new companies, stores and commercial projects on Sunday, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported Saturday.

According to a ministry statement, the process will allow small and medium enterprises to receive licenses within a shorter time period and reduce the number of clients in the ministry’s centers.

In addition, the online request form only requires the leasing contract and leasing receipt without any other documents, the statement said.

The new license is equipped with a barcode connected directly to the ministry’s database, it added.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp