Kuwait, Philippines new deal solves labour issue

Kuwait City

Kuwait and the Philippines signed a deal on Friday to regulate domestic workers, after a dispute between the two countries led to a ban on Filipino workers in the Gulf state.

“A short time ago we signed an agreement between the two countries on the employment of domestic workers,” Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah told a joint press conference with his Filipino counterpart Alan Peter Cayetano.

In a sharp reaction Kuwait had banned Philipphines labour forces for induction in Kuwait markets, business house. The acrimony went on till the signing the fresh bilateral accord to regulate the inflow and outflow of Philippines labourers for Kuwait.—Agencies