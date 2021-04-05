Kuwait makes exception of renewing expats’ permits

Observer Report Kuwait City

As Kuwait enforces a new policy barring the renewal of work permits for expats above the age of 60 who hold a high school degree or less, it is expected that within the next few weeks, there will be amendments to the decision, local media reported.

It is likely that some expats will be exempt from the decision based on certain criteria.

While the decision is not final, the most likely people who could be exempted are: Those born in Kuwait, or those who have lived in Kuwait for 30 years or more.

They will be required to have private comprehensive health insurance as well as government insurance, and there could be a special fee for the renewal of a work permit which will be doubled annually and finally there will be coordination with the Ministry of Interior to facilitate the transfer of work permits to dependent visas for those who have family in Kuwait.

In terms of the special fee for permit renewal, the Public Authority for Manpower recommended that it be set at 3,000 Kuwaiti dinars a month but after push back from the government and civil society organizations the potential fee was set at 2,000 Kuwaiti dinars, which is yet to be approved.