Kuwait deports 5,879 diseased expats

Dubai

Kuwait has deported 5,879 expats since 2016 amid concerns over infectious diseases according to Kuwaiti Health Minister Sheikh Dr. Basil Al-Sabah, daily Kuwait Times reported.
The health minister said there were 576 cases of AIDS, 244 with Malaria, 2,068 with tuberculosis and 2,991 with hepatitis.
Those deported are re-examined at their home country’s medical centers, and in the case of negative results, Kuwait’s health ministry undersecretary is contacted in order to have the ban lift.—Agencies

