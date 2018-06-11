Kuwait attends anti-IS talks at NATO HQ

Brussels

First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah attends the anti-IS talks at NATO HQ. – Defense Ministry photo

BRUSSELS: Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah attended counter Islamic State coalition defense ministers’ talks at the NATO headquarters on Friday. Kuwait’s participation comes to ensure its commitment to the global efforts aimed at tackling terrorism and ensuring global security and stability under the directions of the Kuwaiti leadership, mentioned a statement.

The Defense minister presented an explanatory report outlining Kuwait’s role within the coalition in providing humanitarian support to nations affected by terrorist groups. The meeting is aimed at reviewing ongoing plans made in relation to the ever-changing situations and most recent occurrences worldwide and to ensure that these plans are successfully implemented.

This particularly comes after the victories made by the coalition in its military campaign against the group, which have led to a significant loss in its numbers due to the success of cooperative global efforts.—Agencies