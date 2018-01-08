KUTS to participate in process of degrees exams

The Karachi University Teachers Society (KUTS) has decided to participate in the process of conduct of the Karachi University degree examinations. This was announced by the spokesman of the University of Karachi on Sunday.

He said that a meeting of the Executive Council members of KUTS was held yesterday at Vice Chancellor’s Office. The spokesman said that the Vice Chancellor endorsed his consideration over the demands of President KUTS and members of the executive council and approved all the demands, promising their implementation soon.

He stated that the Vice Chancellor also committed to take KUTS into confidence in future decisions and emphasized on the importance of the role of teachers in University decision making. He also condemned the intervention of external forces in the varsity.—APP

Related