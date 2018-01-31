Kurram terror blast leaves six dead including three women

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion in the restive Kurram agency on Tuesday morning left at least six people dead and several others seriously wounded. Those killed included three women of the same family

The sources in the security forces and the political administration said a vehicle with six people of a family on board, hit an IED planted at road side near Maqbal area in the Kurram agency that caused huge explosion destroying the car. All the people on board the ill-fated vehicle including three females sustained serious injuries.

As the security forces rushed to the site of the blast and cordoned off the area to facilitate the rescue operation, the victims were shifted to a local hospital where the doctors pronounced six dead. The injured were admitted to hospital for treatment.

”At least six people, including three women succumbed to their wounds and a couple of passers by injured when a roadside bomb exploded near their car in the Maqbal area of Kurram Agency”, the Political authorities of Kurram agency said. Some reports said the vehicle hit a landmine planted at a corner of the street.

The security forces launched search operation in the area following the blast but the miscreants remained at large.