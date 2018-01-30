Kurram Agency landmine blast leaves six of a family dead

PARACHINAR : At least six people of the same family lost their lives in a landmine explosion in Kurram Agency on Tuesday.

According to political administration, the explosives detonated when a car hit a landmine at Maqbal area of Kurram Agency.

After being informed of the incident, rescue teams immediately arrived at the spot of the blast and shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby medical facility.

The identities of the victims of the explosion couldn’t be ascertained immediately.

Official sources said three women were among those killed in the blast and all the deceased belonged to the same family.

