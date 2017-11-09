Kupwara disappearance case: HC seeks latest status from Govt

Srinagar

The High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to inform it by November 25 about the status of cases related to two persons from Kupwara including a man who has been missing for more than last two months.

A bench of Justice Muhammad Yaqoob Mir sought status of the two cases following the submission by senior additional advocate general B A Dar that he required time for the same. Police station Lalpora has registered case (FIR no. 63/ 2017) under relevant sections of law including kidnapping of a man Manzoor Ahmad Khan son of Ghulam Qadir Khan of Devar Lolab who is missing since August 31 this year. It has also registered case (FIR 62/2017) under various sections of Ranbir Penal Code including attempt to murder of another man, Nasrullah Khan.

Manzoor’s brother Muhammad Aslam Khan has approached the court through advocate Nasir Qadri seeking directions for producing his brother before the court.—Agencies