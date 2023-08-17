KARACHI – Muttahida Qoumi Movement Pakistan’s (MQM-P) leader Kunwar Naveed Jameel passed away on Thursday.

Former MQM-P lawmaker suffered a brain hemorrhage in June this year and was admitted to a local hospital.

Condolences started pouring in after the death of the seasoned politician.

Kunwar Naveed Jameel was a member of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh in the previous government. He had been a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan, from April 2015 to May 2018.

This is a developing story, more to follow…