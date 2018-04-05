Kunduz seminary attack

REGARDLESS of peace offer made by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, the Afghan and the US forces are increasing ground and air offensives against the Taliban, something that will not help revival of peace process. In the latest attack, the fledgling Afghan Air Force targeted a religious seminary in Kunduz that reportedly caused civilian casualties including children.

Despite international conventions urging the warring parties to protect civilians from impact of armed conflict, it is also a fact that the conflicts have always taken a heavy toll on civilians and the Afghan conflict is no different where we have seen attacks on mosques, seminaries and hospitals. According to the latest UN report, more than ten thousand civilians lost life or suffered injuries in Afghanistan during 2017. The chilling statistics in this report provide credible data about the war’s impact, but the figures alone cannot capture the appalling human suffering inflicted on ordinary people, especially women and children. Indeed the recent attack on a seminary in Kunduz is not acceptable at all and it needs to be investigated thoroughly both by the Afghan government and the UN. We understand even if the Afghan forces had information about the presence of any Taliban, they should have avoided the air strike in order to avert casualties of innocent people. Also the Afghan government needs to realise that the ‘pressure tactic’ to compel the Taliban to enter into dialogue has not succeeded in the past nor will it in future. The Afghan government needs to refrain from steps that cause civilian casualties, as it will only contribute to further chaos, anarchy and public unrest. Instead it needs to announce ceasefire and take further confidence building measures that woo the other party to join peace negotiations. The Afghan people have already suffered a heavy toll as a result of decades of conflicts and civil war. They now deserve peace and stability. For this, the warring parties need to shun intransigence and demonstrate maturity and seriousness to achieve the objective of peace.

