Kunduz carnage

Sohail Shamshad

If it was at any school in West, any mishap would not only have grabbed attention of media but the widespread condemnation and protests would have filled the screens. Unfortunately, one of the deadliest attack occurred in already war-torn Afghanistan and super power while doing so forgot that its aerial attack is on innocents not miscreants. USA which already is struggling with its created Afghan quagmire, has raised serious questions towards its peace efforts for Afghanistan. This was not the first time US or its allied forces targeted any gathering in Afghanistan but the more excruciating factor is that this time it was attack on a school in Kunduz province.

On April 2, 2018, the U.S. bombed a school in the Dasht-e-Archi District in Kunduz Province and civilian homes killing 250 Afghan/Pashtun children/students, teachers and villagers. These war crimes are occurring everyday in Afghan/Pashtun villages.This was not the first time that US forces targeted schools. Earlier on February 24, 2018 the U.S. and its agents bombed a school and civilian homes in the village, Bala Buluk, Gang Abad, Farah Province killing 10 civilians including children. On November 20, 2017, Afghan villagers reported that 21 students, many children, were massacred by U.S. special operation forces along with forces from the Afghan Puppet Administration in Maidan Wardak Province. According to reports, air attack by Afghan forces on a gathering at a religious school in a Taliban stronghold has caused multiple casualties, including civilians. Afghan officials claim that top Taliban commanders were gathered inside the madrasa, where a graduation ceremony was under way for students at the time of the attack in the northeastern province of Kunduz. Therefore, Afghan officials’ claim that unknown number of civilians were among the casualties that also included senior Taliban commanders who were “planning for the next spring operations”.The Afghan security sources said the Taliban had started meeting at madrassas in the hope of avoiding air attacks and attack was carried out on Taliban training centre not school.

However, researchers believe that new U.S. Trump strategy in Afghanistan is genocide- the intentional killing of the Afghan/Pashtun villagers, who are the only roadblock to the Trump administration’s exploitation of the Rare Earth Elements (REEs).The United States on the orders of Trump is spinelessly attacking the Afghan/Pashtun villagers using phosphorus and other chemical bombs against them.This killing of Afghan villagers and civilians is happening throughout Afghanistan every day and mostly goes unreported by the media. It is escalating under Trump’s new strategy of genocide of the Afghan /Pashtun villagers, who are the road block to his exploitation of Afghanistan’s mineral wealth and who want peaceful Afghanistan for their existence. Irony is on one hand, US wants peace in Afghanistan and asks for peace talks and dialogue and on the other side the U.S. under the Trump Administration and NATO is intensifying the war against Afghans and the massacring of Afghan/Pashtun villagers in Helmand and other mainly Pashtun areas where the super majority of the Rare Earth Elements (REEs) are located. Trump’s new policy for South Asia and Afghanistan have so far brought negative results.

The recent one is this Kunduz bellicose and the use of brutal force against innocent civilians is continuation of series of such incidents throughoutAfghanistan. Such cowardly attacks on innocents who are hoping for peace restoration in their country is just adding to miseries of Afghan masses.

If the Afghan government keeps on justifying these attacks as an effort to eradicate spring offensive by Taliban then it is on wrong footing. It is important that if olive branch is shown to them then they must wait for dialogue and take measures for negotiations. Such killings will only increase frustrations in masses and will never be able to bring Taliban for table talks. It is pertinent to mention that RAW has strong holds in Afghanistan and India and US have always clandestinely favoured unstable Afghanistan for their hegemonic designs in South Asia. Particularly the silence of West and US on killings of Muslims in Syria, Indian Occupied Kashmir, initiation of movement “kill a Muslim” in UK and attack on ladies wearing Hijab/veil all depict anti-Muslim mind set and genocide of Muslims wherever possible. It is unfortunate that so called international organizations and supporters of human rights leave such incidents unnoticed and no action is taken against perpetrators.

There is a need forAfghan masses to understand that any Indo-USA dispensation is never going to favour them, if the agenda by such powers is Afghan genocide. They particularly should have knowledge and trust on those stakeholders who are sincere for peaceful Afghanistan in region. Kabul government after this incident is much under pressure for peace initiatives and definitely without the support of regional and international powers it alone cannot handle it. Certainly, for a country which has remained dupe of war for past many years because of many external and internal factors, peace initiatives will face ups and downs and cynicism will loom around.