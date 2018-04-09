Kundus tragedy

The killing of innocent students of Madrassa Hashimie in western Afghanistan is a great tragedy. No one can condone such brutal firing. The school ground where the ceremony was going on became littered with dead body parts soaked in blood of Hufaaz-e-Quran. Where is the conscience of the world? Is there any person who can make sense of these unnecessary killings? Are we going to accept these incidents as they occur or would somebody stop it?

Like all other terrorist acts we will forget this incident too. Would there be any justice for the victim families. May Allah provide Jannah to the departed souls and courage and patience to the family members to bear this irreparable loss.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

