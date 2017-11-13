Kundi accuses Ali Amin of links with banned outfits

Peshawar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Dawar Khan Kundi has accused KP Minister of Revenue Ali Amin Gandapur of being in touch with members of banned outfits, which is why “PTI Chairperson Imran Khan was not acting against the latter”. Win a TV interview, Kundi said Imran was scared of Ali Amin as he was in contact with members of banned outfits. The MNA added Ali Amin’s influence was the reason why no action had been taken against him while he continues to back the accused who tore off the clothes of a 16-year-old girl and forced her to walk through the streets of her village in DI Khan over an honour row.

Ali Amin responded to the allegations saying Kundi was “out of his senses” just like “Ayesha Gulalai was”. The PTI leader added he would visit the incident survivor’s family to clear the air and ensure his support. Ali Amin added that had he been in contact with members of banned outfits his house would not have been attacked neither would he have been threatened. Earlier, Kundi wrote a letter to Imran stating Ali Amin is related to the family which attacked the girl.

Kundi, who was elected from NA-25 Tank, also asked Imran and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak to remove Ali Amin from his post as the revenue minister of the province. Reacting to the allegations, Ali Amin claimed that Kundi was using the case for his personal interests. “He is a political rival and is forcing the victim to say what he wants.”—INP