Kundas leading cause of accidents

Staff Reporter

Illegal hook connections or kundas are a leading cause of public fatalities. This was the case in an extremely unfortunate incident that occurred on 21st January in the Zaman Town area of Korangi. KE is deeply saddened and extends its deepest sympathies to the affected family.

Based on investigations and recorded statements by the eye-witness residents, this tragedy was caused by a broken kunda wire. Per a resident of this area, a kunda belonging to one of the neighbors, made using a telephone wire broke during the night on account of the heavy rainfall. It dangled close to the ground and cost the innocent child her life when she came in contact with it. As the kunda wire was broken it cannot be ascertained as to which neighbor’s house it belonged.

KE reiterates that illegal abstraction of power through kundas is pervasive in the area of Zaman Town falling within Sector 48. K-Electric has repeatedly disconnected these illegal hook connections and has also raised its concern with law enforcement agencies and other relevant authorities highlighting the use of these kundas and any unlawful manipulation of KE’s infrastructure as a severe public safety hazard. “We urge all citizens to report any illegal kundas in their neighborhoods and areas by calling 118 or emailing speakup@ke.com.pk to create a better safer environment for all.”

KE continues to seek strong government support and rigorous enforcement to curb this menace by ensuring that unplanned settlements, illegal networks and kundas are eliminated so that public safety is ensured. As a law-abiding organization, KE will extend full cooperation in the investigation.

