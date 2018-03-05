Kunanpospora tragedies to re-echo in Brussels

Brussels

A conference titled, “PTSD: A Woman’s Battle In Conflict Zones” would be held at European Parliament in Brussels next week.

The conference would be organized by Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) with support of MEPs Wajid Khan, Julie Ward and Dr Sajjad Karim.

Senior academics, members of civil society, representatives of European institutions and NGOs will be speakers of the conference to be held on the International Women’s Day, 8th of March. It is part of an awareness campaign of Kashmir Council EU for rememorizing a 27-year Old tragic incident of Kunan-Poshpora’s villages of Indian Held Kashmir.

It is essential to recap that it was night of February 23, 1991, the personnel of the 4 Rajputana Rifles of Indian Army cordoned off the two villages Kunan and Poshpora in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district under garb of house to house search and gangraped dozens of the women of these villages.

Every year since 2014, 23rd February is commemorated as Kashmiri Women’s Resistance Day, inspired by the struggles of the survivors of the mass rape and torture in the twin Kashmiri villages of Kunan and Poshpora. The two and a half decades–long struggle of the survivors from Kunan and Poshpora is a part of the larger ongoing struggle in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, against the institutionalized and structural violence of the Indian State in the region.—INP