Kumrat to be developed as National Park: Atif

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister for Tourism Muhammad Atif Khan on Saturday said that Kumrat tourist spot would be developed as national park to showcase the province as a tourism brand to the world to attract more tourists.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Margalla ridge trail and walking track at Margalla Hills National Park, he said that KP government had prepared a master plan for the development of new tourist sites under which 10 tourist destinations, including Kumrat, Kalam, Nathiagali and others would be restored on modern lines. Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz, KP Secretary Sports and Tourism Shahid Zaman, and others were also present on the occasion.

The 44-kilometre long Trail-5 traverses between Margalla Hills National Park, Islamabad, and Haripur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is being developed for visitors and tourists.

According to officials, over 35-kilometre track lies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The trail has three different interconnected paths. One is the normal one which has a spring called Ficus Spring and the last one is named as Trail-5 Dangerous. It is unique among the popular trails of Margalla Hills Islamabad as its terrain is at some point steep and at some point plain.

Share on: WhatsApp