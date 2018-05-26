Kulsoom’s health shows improvement

Observer Report

London

The health of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s wife, Begum Kulsoom has improved following medical treatment for throat cancer in London, sources said on Friday.

Begum Nawaz underwent surgery in 2017 to remove diseased lymph nodes after she was diagnosed with throat cancer.

According to sources, wife of the former premier is still weak due to prolonged medical treatment but has shown signs of improvement. She is regularly taken to the Harley Street clinic for checkups, treatment, and follow-ups.

In April, medical tests had said Begum Nawaz’s health had been worsening after her throat cancer began to spread to the rest of her body.

She underwent a surgery wherein doctors removed the cancerous tumours in her throat. However, six chemotherapy sessions later, her cancer had returned and was spreading to the rest of her body, sources familiar with the matter said.

Begum Kulsoom was re-hospitalised a few days ago after she vomited excessively and complained of dehydration.