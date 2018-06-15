Kulsoom’s condition deteriorates

Nawaz, Maryam reach London

Observer Report

London

The condition of Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has deteriorated again and was re-admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, sources informed on Thursday.

Kulsoom Nawaz is experiencing increased weakness in health. Doctors, who have been doing regular checkups of Kulsoom Nawaz, had advised that she should be hospitalised for further treatment.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz reached London from Lahore on Thursday. The father and daughter reached London via Doha. They will spend Eid-ul-Fitr with Begum Kulsoom, and are scheduled to return to Pakistan next week.

“I request the nation to pray for my mother’s good health,” Maryam said while speaking to the media before departure to London, adding that she was eager to meet her mother. On June 7, Nawaz and Maryam had sought a five-day exemption from appearance before accountability in the corruption references against the Sharif family.