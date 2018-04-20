Kulsoom’s chemotherapy treatment has ended: Nawaz

LONDON : Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Friday that the chemotherapy treatment of his ailing wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz has ended.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz former president was speaking to media in London, where he informed them about the current condition of Kulsoom Nawaz, who is undergoing treatment for cancer.

Nawaz said that the doctors have told him that surgery will be done if cancer reappears.

The former prime minister said that the results will be compared after radiotherapy to ascertain whether surgical procedure is required or not.

Nawaz Sharif further said that prayers are needed for Kulsoom Nawaz and every ailing person’s speedy recovery.

While responding to a question about his return to the country, where he is currently facing cases corruption cases against him, Nawaz said that the decision to return depends on court’s judgement on exemption from appearance before it.

Orignally published by INP