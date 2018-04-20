Kulsoom undergoing radiotherapy: Nawaz

Observer Report

London

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said his wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz was undergoing radiotherapy in London.

Nawaz said that Begum Kulsoom’s treatment was underway and six chemotherapy sessions had been done, however, the recently conducted positron emission tomography and gallium scan had pointed out cancer growth in the patient’s body.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo then said that the doctors had advised opting for radiotherapy, as Begum Kulsoom has already undergone surgeries.

“There were also a few other issues due to which she has had to be admitted to the hospital,” said the former premier. “Please pray for her good health and for that of all patients in the world.”

Begum Kulsoom is admitted to the Princess Grace Hospital in London.

Nawaz and his daughter Maryam had arrived in London on Wednesday night to visit the Begum Kulsoom. High Commissioner Syed Ibne Abbas welcomed the former premier at London’s Heathrow Airport.