Kulsoom or Shahbaz to be made new PML-N president

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The PML-N’s top brass on Thursday decided to get MNA Kulsoom Nawaz elected as the next party chief, sources said. However, other sources claimed that majority of the party leaders were supporting Shahbaz.

On Thursday Nawaz Sharif held a meeting at Punjab House for consultations on the new leader of the party a day after he was removed as PML-N head by Supreme Court.

According to some party sources, the participants of the meeting agreed to get Nawaz wife Kulsoom elected as the party’s new president.

She is undergoing medical treatment in London. Nawaz addressed the meeting for only 10 minutes and listened to party leaders for the rest of the time.

Earlier Thursday, PML-N Chairman Zafarul Haq had told reporters that PML-N’s central working committee will appoint the party’s interim president next week.

According to some sources Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in its crucial meeting majority of the party members suggested Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif to be made new PML-N president.

Sources said, PML-N leaders reposed complete trust in Nawaz Sharif and assured him of their support. These sources said, majority of party leaders suggested that Shahbaz Sharif be made new party president Final decision in this regard would be made by Nawaz Sharif and it will be endorsed by Central Executive Committee of the party.