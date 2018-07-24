Kulsoom Nawaz’s health showing signs of improvement: Hassan Nawaz

LONDON : Kulsoom Nawaz—wife of ousted and imprisoned premier Nawaz Sharif—is still on ventilator with little signs of improvement in her health condition.

This was stated by Hassan Nawaz in an exclusive interview with a private television channel Wednesday.

Earlier Maryam Nawaz had informed that ailing Kulsoom had opened her eyes after remaining in coma for over a month. “Nawaz Sharif and I were with Begum Kulsoom Nawaz when she opened her eyes,” she said and appealed the nation to pray for his mother’s health.

In 2017, Kulsoom Nawaz was diagnosed with throat cancer after which she was undergoing treatment in London.

Earlier, on Wednesday night Nawaz and Maryam had reached London to inquire about the health of Kulsoom Nawaz, after seeking exemption from the accountability court.

Share on: WhatsApp