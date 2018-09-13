Kulsoom Nawaz’s death: I submitted parole request for Nawaz, Maryam: Shehbaz

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz( PML-N) president and former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday confirmed that Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam had refused to submit a parole request for their release to attend funeral prayers of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

Speaking to the media persons at the Heathrow Airport in London, the PML-N president said he had submitted the parole request on behalf of his brother and niece.

Furthermore, Shehbaz said his brother and niece were in great pain over the demise of the former first lady. “May Allah give courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss,” he said.

Earlier PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday night arrived in London to bring back Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s body to homeland.

Heartbreaking moment was witnessed upon Shehbaz’s arrival at Nawaz’s residence in London as Hussain Nawaz, the elder son of former prime minister, broke down in tears and embraced his uncle Shehbaz Sharif’s shoulder to mourn the death of his mother.

It is learnt that PIA flight carrying the body of Kulsoom Nawaz will leave for Lahore from the Heathrow Airport, London on Thursday and land at the Allama Iqbal International Airport early on Friday.

The Sharif family has reportedly refused to get any assistance from the Pakistan High Commission in London for the repatriation of the body of former first lady Kulsoom Nawaz to Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif also attend the funeral prayers of her sister-in-law at the Regent’s Park mosque in central London on Thursday before taking back her body to Pakistan, while her funeral prayer will also be offered in Lahore on Friday. Begum Kulsoom Nawaz will reportedly be laid to rest at Jati Umrah.

Kulsoom, 68, wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, breathed her last on Tuesday at London’s Harley Street Clinic after a prolonged illness, where She remained under treatment since June 2017, and was placed on life support last night after her health deteriorated.

Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel will lead the funeral prayers of former First Lady Begum Kulsoom Nawaz at Sharif Medical City, Jati Umra.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (MPA) Mirza Javed while talking to media persons said, “Maulana Tariq Jameel will lead the funeral prayers of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.”

The former prime minister’s daughter Asma and two daughters of his son, Hussain, along with other family members will bring back the body with Shehbaz.

The former premier’s sons, Hassan and Hussain, will not travel to Pakistan for their mother’s funeral.