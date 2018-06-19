Kulsoom Nawaz’s condition critical, doctors tell Sharif family

LONDON : Doctors in London told the Sharif family that Begum Kulsoom Nawaz is in a critical condition.

The former first lady has been under treatment in London for throat cancer. She has been on ventilator support at the Harley Street Clinic since June 14 when she had a cardiac arrest.

According to a private television channel report, the next review of her condition is expected after 40 to 70 hours.

“May Allah give her health,” her son, Hussain Nawaz, told journalists in London. “I don’t have anything to say. We don’t know until when she’ll be on the ventilator.” He urged upon the people of Pakistan to pray for his mother.

The doctors had a six-hour long meeting with former PM Nawaz Sharif. They told him that they had decided to keep his wife on life support.

According to Hussain Nawaz, his father should stay in London until Kulsoom Nawaz stays on the ventilator.

“My mother is not okay,” said Maryam Nawaz as her eyes welled up while leaving the hospital.

Different leaders of PML-N and PTI visited the hospital to check on the former first lady