Kulsoom Nawaz still MNA even without taking oath, clarifies ECP

ISLAMABAD : Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday said that ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz can stay as Member of National Assembly (MNA) even without taking oath.

Responding to a letter submitted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ECP said that the constitution doesn’t provide any deadline to the elected members for oath taking.

As per article 65, an MNA doesn’t need to take oath to sit or participate in voting activities in the assembly, ECP stated.

On September 18, 2017, Kulsoom Nawaz won NA-120 by-election with 61,745 votes while PTI’s Dr Yasmin Rashid remained the runner-up with 47,099 votes after a strong contest.

Orignally published by INP