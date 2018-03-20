Kulsoom discharged from hospital

London

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s wife Kulsoom Nawaz, who is currently undergoing treatment for lymphoma, has been discharged from hospital.Kulsoom was admitted to the Harley Street clinic in an emergency Sunday morning and discharged after 10 hours. Her sons, Hasan and Hussain Nawaz, had brought her to the hospital.

On March 6, doctors treating the former prime minister’s wife had noted the reappearance of tumour nodes.

Kulsoom has been undergoing chemotherapy in London after being diagnosed with lymphoma — a cancer of the lymph nodes in the middle of last year. She underwent a total of six chemotherapy sessions and three surgeries during the past seven months.

After a series of scans last week, doctors detected the resurgence of the tumour, and a team of doctors will now decide on further surgery along with strong radiotherapy treatment. The former premier’s wife was diagnosed with the disease by British doctors on August 22, 2017.—INP