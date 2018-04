London

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz will leave for London on Wednesday, said a spokesperson of the Sharif family.

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz is critically ill and admitted to a hospital for the past few days, said the spokesperson.

“My mother is hospitalised again. Please remember her in your special prayers,” wrote Maryam on twitter.

“I know prayers can do wonders. Allah answers prayers. Thank you.”