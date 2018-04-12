Kulgam Gunfight: JRL calls for shutdown today

Kashmiris stand by Chenab Valley people

Srinagar

Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has called for a complete shutdown today (April 12) in view of the civilian killings in district Kulgam.

So far, three youth and one army man have been killed while over 40 have been injured in ongoing gunfight at Khudwani area of district Kulgam.

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik Wednesday described the attempt of Kathua Bar Association and certain political parties of Jammu of obstructing the law from taking its own course and openly favoring the criminals involved in the brutal rape and murder of eight year old girl child Asifa as shocking and morally bankrupt.

“There will hardly be any place in world where efforts will be made by section of people to shield the culprits involved in minor’s rape and murder. It seems the motive behind the brutal incident was to evict Gujjar community from their land,” they said. They said the lawyers by creating hurdles in filing chargesheet against the culprits is a violation of all basic principles of law, justice and humanity, which has left a big question mark on their credibility. “The protest by them clearly indicates that these lawyers are working under political pressure and an agenda.”

They alleged that this brazen act by lawyers has taken lid of their anti Muslim mindset against the Muslims of Jammu and Chenab region.

The leaders while citing the case of Nirbahya rape and murder that shook India in December 2016, said all political, religious and social organisations and civil society activists joined hands and spoke in one voice to ensure severe punishment to the culprits and justice for the victim. “However, reverse is happening in Asifa’s case, where every effort is being made to shield and save the culprits by communalising this human issue of justice to a little child.”

“We want to make it clear that whether it is the issue of justice for Asifa or any issue related to injustice or harassment of the people of Jammu, Chenab Valley, Rajouri and Poonch at the hands of fanatic elements who belong to a particular community, Kashmiri leadership and people of Kashmir will always stand by them and stand up for them,” they added.—RK