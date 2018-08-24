Kuldip Nayar passes away

Observer Report

New Delhi

Indian writer, journalist and senior columnist of Pakistan Observer Kuldip Nayar passed away in New Delhi on Thursday after a brief illness. He was 95.

Kuldip Nayar who stood consistently for peace, friendship, secularism and democracy left a great void for peace movement in the subcontinent. In fact, he was the beacon of light for us even during the heights of tension and war mongering in the subcontinent.

He supported all peace initiatives between India and Pakistan and helped establish SAFMA as well. He was born in Sialkot and was law graduate from Lahore and loved Pakistan as his Janam Bhoomi.

