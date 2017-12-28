After Kulbhushan met family . . .

Dr Muhammad Khan

THIS is very unfortunate that Indian External Affairs Minister, Indian media and officials are negatively responding to the humanitarian gesture of Pakistan, allowing Kulbhushan’s family (mother and wife) to meet him at Foreign Office on December 25, 2017. Whereas, Pakistan offered such a humanitarian gesture, based on the golden principles of Islam, the ideology of Pakistan, India is portraying it depressingly. The Foreign Office Spokesperson has rejected the Indian allegations that Pakistani authorities were not courteous enough and did not return the shoes of Kulbhushan wife, which they have taken from her prior to meeting. Dr Faisal, the FO spokesperson clarified “There was something in the shoe [of Jadhav’s wife]” however, “She acknowledged that she has got back all her stuff, except the shoe.” The shoe had something suspicious for handing over to her husband.

Rather India should have been ashamed of its attitude that, it still tried to give something to the wife of Kulbhushan for giving him, another act of spying and terrorism, India is accusing Pakistan through a most shameful propaganda campaign. Neither Pakistan violated any “cultural and religious sensibilities” of family members nor Pakistani officials were discourteous during and before the meeting. Rather Pakistan offered India for the family interaction with media, but India did not allow that. The mother of Jadhav indeed wanted to have an interaction but Indian Deputy High Commissioner stopped her from interacting with media.

All negative propaganda against Pakistan is being done after the family of Jadhav had a meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister for five hours. Pakistan maintained its position that, “If Indian concerns were serious, the guests or the Indian DHC [deputy high commissioner] should have raised them during the visit, with the media, which was readily available, but at a safe distance, as requested by India.” Raising queries and making hue and cry after Pakistani gestures of good will were appreciated at the global level is really shameful for the Indian democracy and its secularism. India indeed, always project a negative image of Pakistan, contrary to the ground realities. In fact, after the award of death sentence to this Indian terrorist; Kulbhushan Jadhav through Field General Court Martial in March 2017, Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj caution Pakistan for the consequences. In her statement, she said, “I would caution the Pakistani government to consider the consequences for our bilateral relationship if they proceed on this matter.” She also assured the Indian parliamentarians that, Indian Government would go ‘all out’ to save the Indian spy, who has been running RAW terrorist network in Pakistan, being a serving Indian Naval officer.

It is worth mentioning that, upon his arrest in March 2016, India disowned the Jadhav and later said that he is a retired officer. Indeed, India repeatedly changed statements over the Jadhav case. Upon award of death sentence, Ms Swaraj declared Jadhav as the ‘son of India’ and astonishingly, said that, Kulbhushan has done nothing wrong and there is no evidence against him, as if he was on a tourist visa to Pakistan. She also said that, “This is an act of premeditated murder.” In retaliation a very senior and influential Indian Parliamentarian of ruling BJP, Mr Subramanian Swamy has emphasized Indian Government to recognise Baluchistan as an independent country, in case Pakistan executes the Indian spy. What a juvenile thinking by the Indian leadership.

During the preceding of the case, Kulbhushan Jadhav has confessed before a magistrate and the Military court that “he was tasked by Indian spy agency Research and Analysis wing to plan, coordinate and organise espionage and sabotage activities seeking to destabilise and wage war against Pakistan through impeding the efforts of law enforcement agencies for the restoration of peace in Balochistan and Karachi.” He was tried by Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under Section 59 of the PAA and Section 3 of the Official Secret Act of 1923. During the trial, Jadhav was provided a defence council both military and civilian lawyer to fulfil the legal requirement. Despite the award, he has the right of appeal and mercy petition at three level; COAS, Supreme Court and the President of Pakistan.

Though Jadhav is a unique example of arresting a serving Indian officer, controlling the terrorist network in Pakistan, there are thousands of the cases with solid evidences of Indian state sponsored terrorism inside Pakistan. Pakistan presented the proofs of Indian terrorism to UN, US and even shared the information with all friendly countries. However, the influential countries of the world had their economic and political stakes in India, thus gave less attention to Pakistani proofs. While India has already approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for allowing Councilor Access to Indian authorities to meet the terrorist Jadhav, Pakistan stands at a moral high grounds, once it allowed the meeting between him and his family. This was a great good will gesture, appreciated and regarded by international community. The negative Indian response is all about its narrow mindedness and non-appreciation of Pakistani good will. This is very unfortunate that, India leadership has a very narrow mindset, not commensurating its sheer size; the landmass and size of population. On its part, Pakistan has proved its worth as a cooperative state with permissive leadership and a futuristic and forward looking country.

— The writer, Professor of Politics and International Relations, is based in Islamabad.