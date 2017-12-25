Kulbhushan Jadhav not given consular access: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement on Monday that arrested Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav has not been given consular access.

Clarifying earlier reports in the media, the Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said the presence of Indian diplomat during the scheduled meeting between Jadhav and his family does not mean Jadhav has been given Indian consular access.

Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh was present at the meeting between Jadhav and his family, which will last 30 minutes.

Orignally published by INP