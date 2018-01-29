‘Kul Da Bhala, Kul Di Kher’ Sufi night held at Wazir Khan Chowk

City Reporter

An atmosphere inside Chowk Wazir Khan on Saturday night was mystical when a large number of people thronged to the venue for a “Kul Da Bhala Kul Di Kher” sufi night, featuring both seasoned and young singers.

The sufi night was organised by the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) and Agha Khan Cultural Trust for services Pakistan.

Talking to media, WCLA Director Muhammad Asif said the sufi night was organised every Saturday night by the WCLA in which a large number of people participated.

He said that during the past three years the WCLA had arranged the Rangeela Rickshaw and Tonga service for the promotion of tourism.

The WCLA had also organised three walks, Jashn-i-Shahi Guzargah, Wekh Lahore and heritage festivals, he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chowk Wazir Khan, a 17th century Mughal architectural heritage, had lost its use as a community place.