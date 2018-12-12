KUJ urges govt to release payments directly to newspapers

Staff Reporter

Union of Journalists (KUJ) has urged Sindh government to pay directly to news papers instead of through advertisement agencies.

The body supported the demand of Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) for the direct payment of billions of rupee under the head of government advertisement.

KUJ President Faheem Siddiqui, General Secretary Jawed Qureshi and governing body said in a joint statement that the KUJ supported CPNE demand. In order mark the unit with the CPNE, the KUJ office bearers and other members attended the sit-in protest in front of Sindh Assembly.

The statement said that the provincial government should realize sensitivity of the issue and release payments to newspapers so they could able to disburse salaries.

They said that Chief Justice of Pakistan had also directed the federal and provincial governments to release payments against government advertisement at the earliest.

The federal government has started compliance to the court orders but the Sindh government is still undecided, they added.

They said that the provincial government should pay the amount directly to the newspapers instead of those advertisement agencies, which were involved in accountability cases.

