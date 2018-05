Staff Reporter

Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ) Dastoor condoled with senior journalists Idress Bakhtiar and Ibrar Bakhtiar on the death of their mother.

President of KUJ-D Tariq Abul Hasan, general secretary Hamidur Rehman and other office-bearers here on Friday in their joint condolence message expressed grief and sorrow over the death.

They also prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable lose.