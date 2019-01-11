Kudos to Hamza Ilyas

As a citizen of Pakistan, I really feel proud to highlight the grand achievement of 14-year-old Hamza Ilyas, who has won the inaugural Jubilee Insurance U16 National Championship in Islamabad defeating Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Kamran Albert Masih 4-0.

Hamza has been playing in the national U18 circuit for the last three years and his biggest dream is to represent Pakistan at the international level. The achievement of the young talented boy needs our appreciation since it is not only achievement of his rather this is achievement of entire nation.

MUHAMMAD BAKHTIYAR

Kech, Balochistan

