KU to facilitate University Day

Staff Reporter

The University of Karachi would observe Youm-e-Jamia (University Day) on Friday.

All the faculty members, employees and students would gather at the Silver Jubilee Gate, KU, at 08:30am to be a part of the procession which would enter the varsity with the recitation of Holy Quran by the Huffaz-e-Quran.

The Vice Chancellor, KU, Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan, former vice chancellors, deans, members of Syndicate and Senate, President of Unikarians International Aijaz Ahmed Farooqui and other dignitaries would participate in the program.

The activities of the University Day would start from the Silver Jubilee Gate, KU, and would be conclude at the Lawn in front of the New Administration Building, KU, where dignitaries would address the gathering.

